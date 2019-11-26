Medication Monitor

All Items



Generic Name (Trade Name—Company)
Notes
November 26, 2019

Riluzole oral film

(Exservan—Aquestive Therapeutics)
Riluzole oral film approved for patients with ALS

Aquestive Therapeutics announced FDA approval of riluzole oral film for treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It can be administered without water to patients with ALS who have trouble swallowing. According to Aquestive, studies have demonstrated riluzole's pharmacokinetic bioequivalence to the reference listed drug, Rilutek.

The recommended dosage is 50 mg twice daily, taken at least 1 hour before or 2 hours after a meal. 

Common adverse reactions are oral hypoesthesia, asthenia, nausea, decreased lung function, hypertension, and abdominal pain. 

2215 Constitution Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20037 Telephone 202-628-4410 Fax 202-783-2351

© 2013 American Pharmacists Association All Rights Reserved.

About the American
Pharmacists Association

The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) is the organization whose members are recognized in society as essential in all patient care settings for optimal medication use that improves health, wellness and quality of life. Through information, education and advocacy, APhA empowers its members to improve medication use and advance patient care.

More info

About APhA DrugInfoLine

APhA DrugInfoLine (ISSN 2162-3015) is a weekly publication of, and is owned and copyrighted by the American Pharmacists Association, the national professional society of pharmacists. Materials in APhA DrugInfoLine do not neccessarily represent the policy, recommendations, or endorsement of APhA. The publisher, authors, editors, reviewers, and contributors have taken care to ensure that the information contained in APhA DrugInfoLine is accurate and current; however, they shall have no ability to any person or entity with regard to claims, losses, or damage caused or alleged to be caused, directly or indirectly by use of any information contained in the publication. All decisions about drug therapy must be based on independent judgement of the clinician.