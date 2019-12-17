- HOME
- NEURO/PSYCH
- HEART/LUNGS
- GI/KIDNEYS
- ENDOCRINE/RHEUM
- ID/CANCERS
- SELF-CARE
- PERSONALIZED CARE
Nintedanib shown to slow lung function decline in patients with systemic sclerosis lung disease
KEY POINT
Treatment with nintedanib (Ofev—Boehringer Ingelheim) slowed the rate of decline in pulmonary function in adults with interstitial lung disease (ILD) associated with systemic sclerosis, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
SOURCES
Distler O, et al. Nintedanib for systemic sclerosis–associated interstitial lung disease. N Engl J Med. 2019;380(26):2518–28.