- HOME
- NEURO/PSYCH
- HEART/LUNGS
- GI/KIDNEYS
- ENDOCRINE/RHEUM
- ID/CANCERS
- SELF-CARE
- PERSONALIZED CARE
Analysis suggests OTC oral contraceptives may improve access, reduce unintended pregnancies
KEY POINT
Women who were able to obtain oral contraceptives OTC without a prescription had higher rates of OTC continuation over time, according to the results of a systematic review published in BMJ Global Health.
SOURCES
Kennedy CE, et al. Should oral contraceptive pills be available without a prescription? A systematic review of over-the-counter and pharmacy access availability. BMJ Glob Health. 2019;4(3):e001402.
Planned Parenthood. Congress moves to make birth control more accessible. Accessed November 12, 2019.
American Academy of Family Physicians. Over-the-counter oral contraceptives. Accessed November 12, 2019.
American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Over-the-counter access to hormonal contraception. Accessed November 12, 2019.