Analysis suggests OTC oral contraceptives may improve access, reduce unintended pregnancies

November 26, 2019
KEY POINT

Women who were able to obtain oral contraceptives OTC without a prescription had higher rates of OTC continuation over time, according to the results of a systematic review published in BMJ Global Health.

