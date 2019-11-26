Analysis suggests OTC oral contraceptives may improve access, reduce unintended pregnancies

Women who were able to obtain oral contraceptives OTC without a prescription had higher rates of OTC continuation over time, according to the results of a systematic review published in BMJ Global Health.

SOURCES

Kennedy CE, et al. Should oral contraceptive pills be available without a prescription? A systematic review of over-the-counter and pharmacy access availability. BMJ Glob Health. 2019;4(3):e001402.

Planned Parenthood. Congress moves to make birth control more accessible. Accessed November 12, 2019.

American Academy of Family Physicians. Over-the-counter oral contraceptives. Accessed November 12, 2019.

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Over-the-counter access to hormonal contraception. Accessed November 12, 2019.