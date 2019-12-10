- HOME
Study shows statin dose may affect the risk of osteoporosis
KEY POINT
Patients on higher doses of statins were at an increased risk of osteoporosis compared with controls, whereas those on lower doses of statins had a decreased risk of osteoporosis, according to results of a retrospective, observational study published in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases.
SOURCES
Leutner M, et al., Diagnosis of osteoporosis in statin-treated patients is dose-dependent. Ann Rheum Dis. 2019;[Epub ahead of print].