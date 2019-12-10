Focus on Lipids Care

Back to articles

Study shows statin dose may affect the risk of osteoporosis

December 10, 2019
  • Advising on this article:
  • Amber L. Briggs

KEY POINT

Patients on higher doses of statins were at an increased risk of osteoporosis compared with controls, whereas those on lower doses of statins had a decreased risk of osteoporosis, according to results of a retrospective, observational study published in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases.

 

SOURCES

Leutner M, et al., Diagnosis of osteoporosis in statin-treated patients is dose-dependent. Ann Rheum Dis. 2019;[Epub ahead of print].

Recent Articles

2215 Constitution Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20037 Telephone 202-628-4410 Fax 202-783-2351

© 2013 American Pharmacists Association All Rights Reserved.

About the American
Pharmacists Association

The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) is the organization whose members are recognized in society as essential in all patient care settings for optimal medication use that improves health, wellness and quality of life. Through information, education and advocacy, APhA empowers its members to improve medication use and advance patient care.

More info

About APhA DrugInfoLine

APhA DrugInfoLine (ISSN 2162-3015) is a weekly publication of, and is owned and copyrighted by the American Pharmacists Association, the national professional society of pharmacists. Materials in APhA DrugInfoLine do not neccessarily represent the policy, recommendations, or endorsement of APhA. The publisher, authors, editors, reviewers, and contributors have taken care to ensure that the information contained in APhA DrugInfoLine is accurate and current; however, they shall have no ability to any person or entity with regard to claims, losses, or damage caused or alleged to be caused, directly or indirectly by use of any information contained in the publication. All decisions about drug therapy must be based on independent judgement of the clinician.