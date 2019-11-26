- HOME
Triple therapy in a single inhaler improves asthma symptoms and control, studies show
KEY POINT
Addition of a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) to inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) plus long-acting beta-2-agonist (LABA) therapy improved lung function and reduced exacerbations in adults with uncontrolled asthma, according to an analysis of two clinical trials published in the Lancet.
SOURCES
Virchow JC, et al. Single inhaler extrafine triple therapy in uncontrolled asthma (TRIMARAN and TRIGGER): Two double-blind, parallel-group, randomised, controlled phase 3 trials. Lancet 2019;394(10210):1737–49.