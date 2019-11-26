Focus on Asthma Care

Triple therapy in a single inhaler improves asthma symptoms and control, studies show

November 26, 2019
KEY POINT

Addition of a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) to inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) plus long-acting beta-2-agonist (LABA) therapy improved lung function and reduced exacerbations in adults with uncontrolled asthma, according to an analysis of two clinical trials published in the Lancet.

SOURCES

Virchow JC, et al. Single inhaler extrafine triple therapy in uncontrolled asthma (TRIMARAN and TRIGGER): Two double-blind, parallel-group, randomised, controlled phase 3 trials. Lancet 2019;394(10210):1737–49.

