Response to step-up therapy in asthma may differ in black children compared with black adolescents and adults
KEY POINT
Black children with uncontrolled asthma responded equally well to either an increased dose of their inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) or to the addition of a long-acting beta-agonist (LABA) to low-dose ICS. However, black adolescents and adults were more likely to experience improved asthma control with the addition of a LABA to a low-dose ICS compared with increasing their dose of inhaled ICS, according to results of two trials published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
SOURCES
Wechsler ME, et al. Step-up therapy in black children and adults with poorly controlled asthma. N Engl J Med. 2019;381(13):1227–39.