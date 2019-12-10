Focus on Asthma Care

Response to step-up therapy in asthma may differ in black children compared with black adolescents and adults

December 10, 2019
  • Advising on this article:
  • Devra K. Dang

KEY POINT

Black children with uncontrolled asthma responded equally well to either an increased dose of their inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) or to the addition of a long-acting beta-agonist (LABA) to low-dose ICS. However, black adolescents and adults were more likely to experience improved asthma control with the addition of a LABA to a low-dose ICS compared with increasing their dose of inhaled ICS, according to results of two trials published in the  New England Journal of Medicine.

 

SOURCES

