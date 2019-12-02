As-needed corticosteroid–beta-agonist inhalers for adults with mild to moderate asthma?

KEY POINT

As-needed use of a combination inhaler containing budesonide, an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and formoterol, a fast-onset long-acting beta-agonist (LABA) for quick relief reduced severe asthma exacerbations compared with low-dose ICS (budesonide) maintenance plus an as-needed short-acting beta-agonist (SABA; terbutaline) inhaler, according to a recent study published in the Lancet.