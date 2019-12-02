Cardiology

Survey suggests overuse of aspirin for primary prevention of CVD

December 2, 2019
KEY POINT

Data from the National Health Interview Survey published in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggest that approximately 29 million Americans are taking daily aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD), including those in which use is not recommended, such as older people and those with bleeding risk factors.

SOURCES

O’Brien CW, et al. Prevalence of aspirin use for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease in the United States: Results from the 2017 National Health Interview Survey. Ann Intern Med. 2019;171(8):596–8.

Arnett DK, et al. 2019 ACC/AHA guideline on the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease: A report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2019;74(10):1376–1414.

