Survey suggests overuse of aspirin for primary prevention of CVD

Data from the National Health Interview Survey published in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggest that approximately 29 million Americans are taking daily aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD), including those in which use is not recommended, such as older people and those with bleeding risk factors.

