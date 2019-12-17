- HOME
Large study shows bedtime administration of antihypertensive drugs reduces CV events
KEY POINT
Administration of antihypertensive medications at bedtime resulted in improved nighttime blood pressure (BP) readings and resulted in a greater reduction in cardiovascular (CV) events compared with administration in the morning, according to results of a study published in European Heart Journal.
SOURCES
Hermida RC, et al. Bedtime hypertension treatment improves cardiovascular risk reduction: The Hygia Chronotherapy Trial. Eur Heart J. 2019;[Epub ahead of print].
Mathur P, et al. Chronotherapy for hypertension: Improvement in patient outcomes with bedtime administration of antihypertensive drugs. Eur Heart J. 2019;[Epub ahead of print].